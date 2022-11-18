Objectif voyeur

Not Available

Emma Norman spends a wild Spring break holiday on Mintners Cove beach, California, with her female friends, Lori, who seeks a new fling and academic Stefanie. There, slick stud Greg Vlasi gives them a good time and shoots video of them on beach and yacht (possibly drugged and/or drunk). The video is doctored and released onto the internet as porn distributed by Nick Bronson in LA. Soon Emma's promising career as Minneapolis school teacher is over. Her fireman fiancé David in home small-town Prairie dumps her, even her dad's firm gets boycotted.