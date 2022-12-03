Not Available

White fog is slowly moving from left to right. A man cleans his workwear from a vanishing distance with an air hose. Three trembling steel cables emerge from a grey metal building. A large dump truck with a full load passes by. In a deeply green forest landscape there is a dark monolith. You can hear jingling metal noises from the off, which cause a spreading echo. A white cargo helicopter is slowly approaching for landing. A dredger moves in a circle on the surface of the water. In "Objects and Artifacts", various pictorial elements come into contact with each other in a situational manner and create a friction surface that deals with forms of a post-apocalyptic landscape.