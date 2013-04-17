2013

Oblivion

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 2013

Studio

Universal Pictures

Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) is one of the last few drone repairmen stationed on Earth. Part of a massive operation to extract vital resources after decades of war with a terrifying threat known as the Scavs, Jack’s mission is nearly complete. His existence is brought crashing down when he rescues a beautiful stranger from a downed spacecraft. Her arrival triggers a chain of events that forces him to question everything he knows and puts the fate of humanity in his hands.

Cast

Tom CruiseJack
Morgan FreemanMalcolm Beech
Olga KurylenkoJulia
Andrea RiseboroughVictoria
Nikolaj Coster-WaldauSykes
Melissa LeoSally

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images