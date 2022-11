Not Available

A queue line video for the roller coaster Oblivion, at the Alton Towers resort in Staffordshire, England. In the video, a character named "The Lord of darkness" (Renny Krupinski) tells the rider about the effects the roller coaster will have on their body, before being interrupted by another character, similar to him, but in a negative colour scheme, "The Lord of light" (Renny Krupinski), insisting that the ride is unsafe. A sentiment that is rebuked by The Lord of darkness.