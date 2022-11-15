Obra en Juego: How It's Made: Surfboards

Not Available

This documentary series Obra en Juego shows the manufacturing process and the objects involved and used in various sectors such as sports, hobbies, or means of transportation, including balls, bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, among other interesting items. The second installment of this series focuses on surfboards, with Renato Jorge Tiribelli (an expert in the manufacturing of surfboards) inviting us to learn about this fascinating world. At his factory based in Mar del Plata, we go through the surfboard’s entire manufacturing process, while he tells us the reason why he was inspired to work in this particular field.