Marina has been doing gymnastics for over 15 years. She is the oldest (read, old) gymnast of the Pearl Olympic Reserve School. She would be happy to finish her career long ago and live a normal life: to study, to have a hobby, and in the end - to love. But by the will of the coach (or fate?), She did not go to the competitions, which she aspired to all her career. Therefore, she is forced to stay in sports for another two years at the age of 20 in order to wait for the next chance, and her coach, “Lena,” is forced to undergo endless trials, because that same Marina’s prison is the life of Elena Anatolyevna.