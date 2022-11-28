Not Available

Obscene opens and closes in the shadow of an old 35 mm film in black and white, where the mind of a man is crossed by an eye looking at the screen, which fades inside it at the end of the movie. The deconstruction has been made through the use of a MiniDv camera, which shoots some porn movies, focusing exclusively on some anatomical details. During the shoot, super 8 and 35mm amateur old movies have been used and their frames were physically overlapped to the optics of the camera, determining the transparency of color and brightness. Other analogical filters, such as magnifying and distorting ones, old lenses of cameras, cardboard tubes and plastic, glass jars and colored plastics have been used. This technique follows the obscene in a less recognizable physical space, towards abstraction.