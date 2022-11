Not Available

OBSCENE BEAUTY dives into the NYC Neo-Burlesque scene — its history, impact, and players. As an exploration of sexuality, culture, comedy and art, the documentary follows performers within the community and examines how they utilize their three minutes on stage as a platform for their own socio-political commentary. Through a night of performance, OBSCENE BEAUTY explores the raw artistry and self-expression of a genre that has been able to withstand the test of time.