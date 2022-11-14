Obscene Scholar

"There are women from the Joseon times you've never experienced before!" Park Yong-joo is the Joseon time's greatest playboy and he messes with the wrong woman. His life is in danger so he runs, begging the heavens for a life of freedom. Surprisingly, he time-slips to the 21st Century. There, Yong-joo meets two women who is possibly worse than him and he thinks he's finally in a world of freedom. He spends the most pleasurable time with the women but he soon realizes that it's not all pleasure. "What is this for?" "For obscene heaven!"
View Full Cast >