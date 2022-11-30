Obscene temptation of wife

Not Available

I married my first love husband and lived with only my husband for 10 years. If you don't even wear clothes, you'll live if you feel bad about the money your husband makes. Suddenly, one day, when her husband leaves for a woman, he panics. Ji-hyun, a friend who pretends to care about her friend Ji-hyun, who calls her friend Ji-hyun, and sees that Yu-ra... Middle... Discovers a strange site and calls his friend Jihyun for help. Yura learns from Jihyun's husband, Minwoo, that her husband has visited adult sites frequently... In order to visit the place, she leaves the house with a male dress. Jennifer came to know there... Yura began to doubt her husband's past...