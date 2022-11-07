1985

Obsessed with a Married Woman

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1985

Studio

Not Available

Jane Seymour makes a six-course meal of her starring role as a magazine editor in Obsessed With a Married Woman--indeed, her performance is the only tangible reason for sitting through this artistically bankrupt TV movie. The story contrives to have Seymour, happily married and the mother of a wise-lipped son, fall into the sack with her star reporter Tim Matheson. It seems that Jane has assigned Matheson to do a series of articles on mistresses. He does his homework so well that Jane takes him on as her own "male mistress."

Cast

Jane SeymourDiane Putnam
Tim MathesonTony Hammond
Richard MasurEd Karasick
Dori BrennerCarole Karasick
Michael GoodwinRichard Putnam
Nancy Lee GrahnBianca

View Full Cast >

Images