Obsession

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

High Speed Films Paris

Two men become entangled in a torrid love affair with the same woman. Pierre is Miriam's longtime lover. John is desperately searching for clues about his past when he and Miriam have a fateful encounter in a Berlin train station. The allure of forbidden love becomes irresistible, and an intense love triangle is ignited. Who will Miriam choose? Who will walk away? For two men who desperately adore the same woman and for the woman who loves them equally...there is no easy way out.

Cast

Daniel CraigJohn MacHale
Seymour CasselJacob Frischmuth
Allen GarfieldSimon Frischmuth
Marie-Christine BarraultElla Beckmann
Daniel GélinXavier Favre
Inga BuschIse (Lead singer)

Images