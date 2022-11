Not Available

"This is the result of my digital home on the site Postmatter. At this residence I could use a material by various methods; what is the boundary between form and matter? Work on a new aesthetic, by the IT media. The aim is to question the place of the digital in art, whether it is justifiable or not. Secondly, there is a questioning of the use of such software, and arrive to modify their utility and function." (Arnaud Laffond)