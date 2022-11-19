Obyknovennoe Chudo

Not Available

In a romantic and philosophical tale of magic and love, a mischievous Sorcerer turns a bear into a young man. Unhappy in his new state, the former bear, with the help of the magician and his beautiful wife, is looking for a princess to kiss in order for his wish to be granted. Certain that all princesses are a vain, spoiled lot, he approaches the first one he sees. But the princess herself is gentle, kind and beautiful, and she and the young man fall in love with each other at the first sight. Unable to bring her pain, he runs away without explaining. As the Princess takes brave actions to find her beloved, new characters enter the story, including the King's ambitious Prime Minister and a hunter looking for a bear fur to complete his collection. How will this complicated plot be resolved?