OC Confidential

The OC hearts up in this sexy erotic thriller set on the shores of Newport Beach, California, known for it's breathtaking coastline, the rich and the beautiful. A group of young college students, out for summer break, look for love and test their relationships in the land of paradise. Kevin, handsome and naive, has thought he's found true love with girlfriend Vanessa, they were to spend the whole summer together. But, plans screech to a hault, when his girlfriend dumps him for another. His best friend, the rich and self absorbed Dillon, comes to the rescue and invites him to his shorefront beach house and advises him that the cure for a broken heart is to sleep with as many women as possible. As a good friend should, Dillon helps Kevin get over his heartache, and sacricfices his own relationship with Candy (Hannah Harper), a hot rich socialite, so, that he can venture out with his friend and assist on the art of picking up women.