Not Available

The confession, sincere and shamelessly, of the painter's life Ocaña and the reconstruction of his world, his provocations and his experiences. Ocaña, with joy and from his creative marginalization challenges: cross-dressing as a provocation, religion and fetishism, repression of machismo, lawlessness, homosexuality ... Marginal life that was hidden under the Franco dictatorship is openly displayed against the backdrop of a unique artist. A legendary and cult film.