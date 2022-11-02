Occupied Minds

Not Available

Story of two journalists, Jamal Dajani, a Palestinian-American and David Michaelis, an Israeli, who journey to Jerusalem, their mutual birthplace, to explore new solutions and offer unique insights into the divisive Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The film takes viewers on an emotional and intensely personal odyssey through the streets of one of the world's most volatile regions. Among the myriad of voices Dajani and Michaelis hear from are: a wanted Palestinian gunman, an Israeli soldier breaking the silence about his service, an Israeli surgeon who lost his eyesight in a suicide bombing, an Israeli mother who lost her son in the conflict, and a Palestinian activist. As Dajani and Michaelis make their way through the many worlds that make up contemporary Israel and Palestine, they struggle to find lasting solutions to what others believe may be a never-ending conflict.