Not Available

The conventional use of parallax in 3d media presumes a coherent Cartesian space. The meshing and sequential dissolving of varying perspectives and disparate spaces in Occupy Image destabilizes the illusion and expectation of space. What is expressed in its place is an expanded sense of parallax in regards to depth perception. One where depth is a negotiation of difference to be perceived by combining the here with a formally unrelated there, and there and so on.