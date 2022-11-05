Occy the Occumentary

Not Available

The life and times of Mark Occhilupo. This is a celebration of a great surfer's life. Following Occy from Cronulla grommet to his amazing comeback, this is the "Surfer Magazine Video of the Year" award winner. Soundtrack featuring Foo Fighters, Michael Brook, Ed Kuepper, Powderfinger, OSM, and Yothu Yindi. Early footage as a kid, he amazing competitive efforts, his Pipe win at 15, thru to his first professional win on his comeback at Bells Beach. "... another one of those McCoy classics, entertaining enough to watch 10, 20 or 100 times. The bottom line: this video should be sitting alone, on a shelf, next to burning candles and your favourite photos of Occy ..." -Surfer Mag