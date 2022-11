Not Available

Daniel has been forced by his father to become a priest. After graduating, he comes to a parish in Hälsingland. During one stormy night, he seduces a young girl, Karin, and rapes her. Filled with regret, he runs out into the dark night and is struck by lightning. He loses his memory and is taken to a distant hospital to recover. Meanwhile Karin gets pregnant and has a child. Eventually Daniel comes back and when he meets Karin his memory returns.