Commissioned by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, OCEAN ODYSSEY takes viewers on an undersea journey to remote and magical places. Follow Feodor Pitcairn, a pioneer in underwater HD cinematography, as he explores the marine ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands, Raja Ampat in Indonesia, the Maldives, the Azores, Hawai'i, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, the Channel Islands, British Columbia, the Gulf of Mexico, French Polynesia and Belize. Filmed in high definition, with commentary by Feodor Pitcairn and fellow cinematographer Bob Cranston, OCEAN ODYSSEY is a stunning film that reveals some of the most amazing underwater footage ever seen and offers reflections by two of the most prominent cinematographers at work today.