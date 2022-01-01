Not Available

Ocean of Fear: Worst Shark Attack Ever is a Movie that launched the 20th anniversary of the Discovery Channel's Shark Week of 2007. It was based around the incident of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis. The movie initially aired on July 29, 2007, on the eve of the anniversary of the ship’s sinking in 1945. The movie investigated the shark attacks that occurred when the USS Indianapolis sank. Hundreds of crew that survived were stranded in the water for four days before rescue. In that time many of the survivors endured constant shark attacks. The Discovery Channel hired George H. Burgess, a renowned investigator in shark attacks, to determine, "why the sharks attacked the way they did," and to "investigate the survival strategies of the men in the water, including those who fought the sharks."