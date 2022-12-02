Not Available

Ocean of Melody is a two-part documentary that delves into the key aspects that construct the framework of Indian classical music vis-a-vis its two forms: Hindustani and Carnatic. The film explores the fluidity that these forms of music allow within a well-defined structure – one that is derived intrinsically from constant improvisations by the performer. Introducing the practical aspects of music like the svara and raga, the narrative goes on to elaborate on the various styles of presentation and examines the relationship shared by the master and the disciple. It attempts to understand the essence behind the elevation to a spiritual realm that exponents often find themselves in after years of practice and penance – a tenet that keeps the form pure and timeless is also explored.