At the dawn of the 20th century, three voices rose up from Poland to proclaim an urgent message, a message powerful enough to alter the course of an age plunging into spiritual darkness. Filmed on location in more than 20 cities across Poland and the United States, this true story examines and chronicles the phenomenal lives and spiritual legacy of Blessed Faustian Kowalska, Saint Maximilian Kolbe, and Pope John Paul II.