Ocean of Pearls

  • Drama

As a Sikh man with a full beard and turban, AMRIT SINGH is often the target of racial profiling. But when he sees his dreams of becoming Chief of Surgery at a state-of-the-art transplant center dwindle because of his appearance, Amrit goes against a tradition he's maintained his whole life and cuts his hair. Hiding this decision from his girlfriend and family in Toronto is only the start of a series of compromises Amrit finds himself making as he deals with hospital politics and health care injustices. When his compromises result in the death of a patient, Amrit begins to reexamine the value of the religious traditions he'd turned his back on.

Omid AbtahiAmrit Singh
Heather McCombSusan Clark
Ron CanadaDr. Wiiliam Ballard
Navi RawatSmita Sethi
Ajay MehtaRavinder Singh
Dennis HaskinsDr. Shultz

