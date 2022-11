Not Available

Explore the beauty of the underwater world around Southern California's Santa Catalina Island with this spectacular program of video and still images of more than 75 organisms from the area known for its unique marine life. Some of the amazing creatures are the blue-banded goby, braided-hair algae, California sea lion, fish-eating anemone, giant Pisaster sea star, leopard shark, wolf eel, California spiny lobster and featherdusting worm.