Ocean’s Breath

Coral reefs are the greatest living organism of this planet.They are the lung which permitted life to exist on Earth for hundreds of millions of years. But today something has changed.The coral reefs are dying.Three young scientists, Federico Fanti, Grace Young and Vanessa Loveburg are hot in pursuit. But how can a geologist and paleontologist, a robotic engineer and a marine biologist find the killer of an organism which does not follow the rhythms of human beings? But not all is lost. The way of saving the coral reefs is buried in the breath- taking views of the Dolomites.