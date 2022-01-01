Oceansize: Feed To Feed

Not Available

16th - 18th October 2008: Live In Manchester Thursday 16th October 2008: 'Effloresce' (2003) 1 - I Am The Morning 2 - Catalyst 3 - One Day All This Could Be Yours 4 - Massive Bereavement 5 - Rinsed 6 - You Wish 7 - Remember Where You Are 8 - Amputee 9 - Unravel 10 - Women Who Love Men Who Love Drugs 11 - Saturday Morning Breakfast Show 12 - Long Forgotten Encores: Paper Champion / One Out of None Friday 17th October 2008: 'Everyone into Position' (2005) 1 - The Charm Offensive 2 - Heaven Alive 3 - A Homage to a Shame 4 - Meredith 5 - Music for a Nurse 6 - New Pin 7 - No Tomorrow 8 - Mine Host 9 - You Can't Keep a Bad Man Down 10 - Ornament/The Last Wrongs Encores: Drag the 'nal / Dead Dogs an' all sorts / As the smoke clears Saturday 18th October 2008: 'Frames '(2007) 1- Commemorative _ _ _ _ t-shirt 2 - Unfamiliar 3 - Trail of Fire 4 - Savant 5 - Only Twin 6 - An Old Friend of the Christy's 7 - Sleeping Dogs and Dead Lions