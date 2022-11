Not Available

It is more than forty years ago and the story is almost forgotten, the one about Inger Svensson, a young woman from Öland who wanted to be a priest when the resistance against female priests was the hardest. When the woman would be silent in the congregation and only the man could proclaim the word of God. A film about faith and doubt, about hope and despair and deepest sorrow. And whether to forgive our debtors.