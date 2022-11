Not Available

Fifteen years ago Pablo, Andres, Juan and Carolina were together for the last time. The days when their lives revolved around the old hideout were they grew up as teenagers are now over. It was during 1987 when the adventure that made them fell free ended abruptly. Two seconds changed everything forever. A story that starts as an apparently normal reunion of old friends evolves into the pursuit to rebuild their lives with the pieces of others that were broken.