2003

Octane

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 12th, 2003

Studio

Random Harvest Pictures

After a family visit, stressed businesswoman Senga Wilson (Madeleine Stowe) is driving with her rebellious daughter, Nat (Mischa Barton), down an ominous highway in the middle of the night. After they pick up a weird teenage hitchhiker (Bijou Phillips), their journey goes awry. Nat decides to give her mom the slip and runs off with the hitchhiker at a rest stop. In a desperate search to find her daughter, Senga learns that Nat has been drawn into an evil cult.

Cast

Norman ReedusRecovery Man
Bijou PhillipsBackpacker
Mischa BartonNatasha 'Nat' Wilson
Jonathan Rhys MeyersThe Father
Leo GregoryJoyrider
Martin McDougallMotivational Speaker

