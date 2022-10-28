October Kiss

Poppy Summerall is hired near Halloween as a temporary nanny by Ryan Lawson, a widowed, work-obsessed executive. Through a series of adventures, the eternally optimistic Poppy sets out to teach Ryan and his two young children what is important in life - unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences. Poppy and Ryan soon find they are drawn to each other. Could it become more than temporary?
|Ashley Williams
|Poppy
|Sam Jaeger
|Ryan
|Hannah Cheramy
|Zoe
|Kiefer O'Reilly
|Zach
|Miranda Frigon
|Abigail
|Laura Mitchell
|Megan
