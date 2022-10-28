Not Available

October Kiss

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Studio

The Hallmark Channel

Poppy Summerall is hired near Halloween as a temporary nanny by Ryan Lawson, a widowed, work-obsessed executive. Through a series of adventures, the eternally optimistic Poppy sets out to teach Ryan and his two young children what is important in life - unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences. Poppy and Ryan soon find they are drawn to each other. Could it become more than temporary?

Cast

Ashley WilliamsPoppy
Sam JaegerRyan
Hannah CheramyZoe
Kiefer O'ReillyZach
Miranda FrigonAbigail
Laura MitchellMegan

