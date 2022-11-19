Octonauts - Here Come the Octonauts

Not Available

The Octonauts follows a team of animated adventure heroes who dive into action whenever there is trouble under the sea. In a fleet of aquatic vehicles, they rescue amazing sea creatures, explore incredible new underwater worlds, and often save the day before returning safely to their home base, the Octopod. Buoyed by the companionship of three leading characters – Captain Barnacles Bear, Lieutenant Kwazii Cat, and Medic Peso Penguin – the Octonauts are always ready to embark on an exciting new mission! The show will arouse their curiosity and feed their imagination, answering questions in a journey of discovery through the world’s oceans. This DVD features eight episodes, each with a running time of 11 minutes.