Octonauts - Jumpin' Jellyfish

Equipped with a fleet of aquatic vehicles, the Octonauts rescue amazing sea creatures, explore incredible underwater worlds, and often save the day before returning safely to their home base, the Octopod. In these episodes Peso gets trapped inside a giant Comb Jelly; Shellington gets trapped in the middle of a massive jellyfish bloom, and the team try to reunite a seahorse with its missing mate. Includes 7 action packed adventures! * The Seahorse Tale * The Oarfish * The Giant Comb Jelly * The Combtooth Blenny * The Cookiecutter Sharks * The Jellyfish Bloom * The Baby Dolphin