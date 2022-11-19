Not Available

At a conference of dream interpretation, the lives of three people will become inescapably entangled: Beatriz, hired to do public relations for the conference; Alex, a writer for an Internet publication covering the event; and Natalia, an audience member whose revelation of her dream sets off a chain of events that brings together these three otherwise disparate characters. The Hidden is about those unseen, largely unknowable forces that seem to surround us and define our lives. Natalia’s dreams might be expressions of her fears and anxieties, but perhaps they could be messages from some beyond. For Beatriz, what’s “hidden” may be less supernatural than emotions she can barely express or control. Antonio Hernandez deftly navigates the lives and feelings of these three characters, gradually peeling away their self-deceptions and delusions until there’s a remarkable and unexpected final revelation.