Not Available

(Laila) An orphan girl living in a room in a house (Zenobia), living in an apartment in the same house three friends (Nour, Issam, Adel), competing (Issam) and (just) to win her love, while (Nour) (Nour) to marry his rich cousin's daughter and his engagement to (Laila), (Laila) serious illness requires surgery, and can (Zenobia) with (Nur), (Essam) ), And (just) the amount of money necessary for the process that succeeds, and finally the danger to Laila.