Oddball

WTFN Entertainment

The story of Allan "Swampy" Marsh and his Maremma dog Oddball. Swampy convinced local authorities to allow Oddball to protect a colony of Little Penguins on Middle Island from wild cats and dogs. Oddball succeeds in his campaign and becomes a front runner for Maremma dogs being used to protect other endangered Australian wildlife.

Alan TudykBradley Slater
Sarah SnookEmily Marsh
Coco Jack GilliesOlivia
Shane JacobsonSwampy
Deborah MailmanMayor Lake
Terry CamilleriJudge Burns

