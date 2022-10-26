The story of Allan "Swampy" Marsh and his Maremma dog Oddball. Swampy convinced local authorities to allow Oddball to protect a colony of Little Penguins on Middle Island from wild cats and dogs. Oddball succeeds in his campaign and becomes a front runner for Maremma dogs being used to protect other endangered Australian wildlife.
|Alan Tudyk
|Bradley Slater
|Sarah Snook
|Emily Marsh
|Coco Jack Gillies
|Olivia
|Shane Jacobson
|Swampy
|Deborah Mailman
|Mayor Lake
|Terry Camilleri
|Judge Burns
