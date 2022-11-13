Odds and Evens

Not Available

A story of a nameless astronaut’s journey through the universe and beyond human's comprehension. She is travelling in the cube-shaped space ship. On her way she meets abnormal phenomena. The further she goes, the more the reality mixes up with dream-like sequences. At the end of the journey, she arrives at a place with a mirror-like object. The astronaut leaves her space ship and goes through to another side of the mirror. That causes the creation of a doppelganger and causes even more deconstruction to reality. The astronaut’s helmet is taken off and then she is sitting at a table at a bar on (probably) Earth.