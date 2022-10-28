Odds and Evens

Not Available

This movie is about a navy Lieutenant named Johnny Firpo (Terence Hill) who is ordered to work with the Miami Police force to help stop a gang of crooked card sharks. He needs the help of a pro gambler-now retired named Charlie Firpo.(Bud Spencer) Charlie won't help Johnny, so Johnny steals Charlies transfer truck and he then agrees to help him. They both find out that they are half brothers. Johnny convinces Charlie that their father is "Blind" and need to raise $ 100,000 for an eye operation. So Charlie becomes a gambler again just to raise the money. [Mark-371]