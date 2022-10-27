Ode to Gallantry

Not Available

In this entertaining, surprisingly lighthearted martial arts extravaganza, Kuo Chue, finds himself being confused with his doppelganger time and time again. With each case of mistaken identity, he becomes drawn into a number of heated conflicts between several rival schools and gangs - a dilemma that he just isn't prepared to deal with! As he is pulled to and fro by circumstances, there's no telling where the day will take him! By the film's end, he's sure to learn some valuable lessons about brotherhood and honor, but at what price?