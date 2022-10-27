Not Available

Ode to Gallantry

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In this entertaining, surprisingly lighthearted martial arts extravaganza, Kuo Chue, finds himself being confused with his doppelganger time and time again. With each case of mistaken identity, he becomes drawn into a number of heated conflicts between several rival schools and gangs - a dilemma that he just isn't prepared to deal with! As he is pulled to and fro by circumstances, there's no telling where the day will take him! By the film's end, he's sure to learn some valuable lessons about brotherhood and honor, but at what price?

Cast

Philip Kwok Chun-FungBastard" / Chief Shi Zhongyu
Candy Wen Xue-ErDingding Dangdang
Sun ChienBei Haishi
Chiang ShengWhite Tiger Angel

View Full Cast >

Images