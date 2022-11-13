Ode to the New Prehistory

Not Available

A film about the socialization process and repression. My footage of family and friends intercut with Romero’s Dawn of the Dead and Pasolini’s Pig Sty. Trying to filter the mud of consciousness in the brain of the child, the doomsday prophet and the suburban art collector to extract the socio-political artifacts. I am interested in the working method of both Romero and Pasolini. Their use of non-professionals as actors, the regional dialect of a language, a populist critique of society and a gritty and vulgar realism.