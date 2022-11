Not Available

This short uses a musical suite to show Americans what they are fighting for in World War II. As an orchestra in military dress plays different "chapters" of the work, relevant excerpts from MGM films show the history of America. The chapters are: 1) Birth of Freedom; 2) The Land Divided; 3) Coming of Age: 4) Land of the Free. At the end, a chorus sings a patriotic exhortation. (Written by David Glagovsky)