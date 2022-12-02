ODESZA: Fuji Rock Festival

Not Available

Fuji Rock Festival is an annual rock festival held in Naeba Ski Resort, in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The three-day event, features more than 200 Japanese and international musicians, making it the largest outdoor music event in Japan. Odesza is one of the most exciting groups in electronic music. Odesza's live show is just about the only thing that is more impressive than their studio productions. Their performance at Fuji Rock Festival demonstrates this sentiment in an unbelievable way. SetList: 1. Intro (A Moment Apart) 2. Bloom 3. Say My Name 4. The Loco-Motion (Carole King cover) 5. Late Night 6. One Day They'll Know (Pretty Lights cover) (ODESZA remix) 7. Higher Ground 8. La ciudad 9. Line of Sight 10. Meridian 11. Memories That You Call 12. Always This Late 13. Divinity (Porter Robinson cover) 14. Loyal 15. Don't Stop 16. Falls 17. Sun Models 18. It's Only