Not Available

Odesza is one of the most exciting groups in electronic music. In the second half of 2017, the Seattle based duo released their critically acclaimed third studio album A Moment Apart. As many fans know, Odesza's live show is just about the only thing that is more impressive than their studio productions. Their performance at Lollapalooza at Parque O'Higgins in Santiago Chile demonstrates this sentiment in an unbelievable way.