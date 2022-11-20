Odisea en Bijlmer

Not Available

Bijlmer Odyssey is a romantic comedy about two young lovers who were made for each other. Lost and separated from each other in a labyrinth of high-rise flats, they become entangled in comical adventures and meet colourful locals who ultimately help them find each other again. With a nod to the classical Odyssey of Homer, this heart-warming, big-city comedy of errors provides an unusual and enchanting view of the Bijlmer, a low-income estate district on the outskirts of Amsterdam.