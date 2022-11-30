Одной жизни мало

Not Available

The Chairman of the collective farm Sattar Safarov devoted many years to growing cotton. But a new time is coming, and with it another generation of cotton growers. Among them is Safarov's son, a young scientist Murad, who bred an original variety of cotton and wants to sow it in the fields of his native collective farm. Safarov does not dare to experiment. Murad quarrels with his father, but then realizes that he is right. After a while, Murad has the idea of searching for new varieties using a computer. With his friends, the teacher Yamschikov and cyberneticist Timur, Murad begins to make the first experiments…