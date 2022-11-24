Odor of the Day

Not Available

On a cold winter's day, a stray dog is looking for shelter, then finds and sneaks into a cabin with an open fireplace and a cozy bed. But he has a stinky rival for occupancy of the cabin - a skunk, (but not Pepe Le Pew). The dog and skunk do battle by spraying each other with scents, Pepe with his foul odor, and the dog with perfume. Both run outside and dive into a frozen lake to remove the smells, and both catch a cold in the process. The sneezing dog and skunk then decide to share the bed in the cabin. However, it led to Pepe Le Pew's creation.