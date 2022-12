Not Available

In 1965, Stanley Kubrick directed 2001, A Space Odyssey. He turned his story into a mysterious treasure hunt to reveal the full extent and complexity of his subject: becoming human. In total immersion, Odyssey 1.4.9 proposes to return to the heart of the film. A virtual reality experience that goes beyond the invitation to travel, not only clarifying Kubrick's monumental intentions, but also revealing one of the keys to the work never before evoked.