Odyssey: The Mind's Eye Presents Little Bytes

There are lessons to learn, songs to sing and new friends to laugh with in "Little Bytes," a very special computer-animated collection of short stories and songs. Kids will love to sing along with the hip "Hammer Time" and "Quazar Rap," parents will appreciate the messages in "Bunkie and Booboo" and "Sharing and Buddies," and everyone will laugh at the hilarious antics of the "Fat Cat on a Diet." Plus, there's two wonderful "Luxo Jr." films from Pixar, the creators of the huge hit "Toy Story." The stunning imagery and unforgettable characters will make "Little Bytes" a fixture in your family's entertainment collection for years to come! Presented by Odyssey Productions, creators of the internationally acclaimed "Mind's Eye" series of computer animation videos.