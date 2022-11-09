Odyssey: The Ultimate Trip

Not Available

Three unrelated stories. The first is about a dissatisfied, hurtful couple clinging together to spite each other rather than take the risk of finding a relationship. The second story consists of a series of female clients at a psychologist's office that each tell their bitter and sad stories of how they developed their attitudes towards men or sex in general. The final story is a day in the life of a model that can't seem to get past posing for the men's magazine circuit, the daily abuse she deals with, her feelings of enslavement, and the impact upon her sanity.